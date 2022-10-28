Update 1.0.11

A small update to fix minor issues from the previous version.

List of fixes below:

"Undo" button caused count errors in building quest.



Some buildings do not show highlight when available for match.



Quest icon does not show white highlight when active



Another thing that was implemented in the previous version, which was not mentioned in the note, is that it's possible to move the camera just using the mouse, holding the middle button and moving the mouse in any direction.

Alysson N. Moraes,

Rising Moon Games.