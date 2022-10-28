-Made boss less friendly to those attacking from spawn area
-Fixed issue with Tier bottom not turning to glass when party option is enabled
-Added create party button to Party UI so you can form a party of one
-Added a bar to the bottom of the screen that gives shows your current gold, Infinium and Blocks per min
-Fix for Party Quest reward scaling that wasn't applied last build
-Added visual feedback for boss projectiles that hit the player
-Added some visual tweaks to boss room
-Changed Talent slot UI slightly
-Decreased Base Boss HP, Increased the Bosses player count scaling HP multiplier.
-Fixed a porting bug that could send you to void if porting to guild while accepting a boss battle teleport
-Improved Infinium reward for both Boss Battles
-Fixed a null that could occur porting to boss battle
-Fixed another guild UI null that could occur when a guild quest completes
-Added new party option to kick AFK members
-Added Hotkey to enable AFK mode
-AFK mode forces player to run forward(must have auto pick enabled or abilities toggled to mine)
-AFK mode automatically engages after your ore inventory is full for 5min without emptying it
-AFK Mode automatically sells 10% of your current ore inventory every 5min this will kick in after a 60 second delay of being in AFK mode
-Guild Talent has been added to increase this to a max of 50%
-Fixed Recipe reward from boss 1
-Re-scaled Ore weight
-Items looted off the ground will no longer self destruct when inventory is full, will now spawn a notification
-Fixed issue with buffs not refreshing the stat if cast after it expired without changing gear
-Added a Delay for the Tier move teleport that happens when lowest progress tier member tiers up of 3min after a party quest reward area has spawned for your party
Infinimine update for 28 October 2022
Infinimine Ver.37 AFK features
-Made boss less friendly to those attacking from spawn area
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update