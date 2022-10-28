 Skip to content

Infinimine update for 28 October 2022

Infinimine Ver.37 AFK features

-Made boss less friendly to those attacking from spawn area
-Fixed issue with Tier bottom not turning to glass when party option is enabled
-Added create party button to Party UI so you can form a party of one
-Added a bar to the bottom of the screen that gives shows your current gold, Infinium and Blocks per min
-Fix for Party Quest reward scaling that wasn't applied last build
-Added visual feedback for boss projectiles that hit the player
-Added some visual tweaks to boss room
-Changed Talent slot UI slightly
-Decreased Base Boss HP, Increased the Bosses player count scaling HP multiplier.
-Fixed a porting bug that could send you to void if porting to guild while accepting a boss battle teleport
-Improved Infinium reward for both Boss Battles
-Fixed a null that could occur porting to boss battle
-Fixed another guild UI null that could occur when a guild quest completes
-Added new party option to kick AFK members
-Added Hotkey to enable AFK mode
-AFK mode forces player to run forward(must have auto pick enabled or abilities toggled to mine)
-AFK mode automatically engages after your ore inventory is full for 5min without emptying it
-AFK Mode automatically sells 10% of your current ore inventory every 5min this will kick in after a 60 second delay of being in AFK mode
-Guild Talent has been added to increase this to a max of 50%
-Fixed Recipe reward from boss 1
-Re-scaled Ore weight
-Items looted off the ground will no longer self destruct when inventory is full, will now spawn a notification
-Fixed issue with buffs not refreshing the stat if cast after it expired without changing gear
-Added a Delay for the Tier move teleport that happens when lowest progress tier member tiers up of 3min after a party quest reward area has spawned for your party

