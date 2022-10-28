Infinimine Ver.37 AFK features

-Made boss less friendly to those attacking from spawn area

-Fixed issue with Tier bottom not turning to glass when party option is enabled

-Added create party button to Party UI so you can form a party of one

-Added a bar to the bottom of the screen that gives shows your current gold, Infinium and Blocks per min

-Fix for Party Quest reward scaling that wasn't applied last build

-Added visual feedback for boss projectiles that hit the player

-Added some visual tweaks to boss room

-Changed Talent slot UI slightly

-Decreased Base Boss HP, Increased the Bosses player count scaling HP multiplier.

-Fixed a porting bug that could send you to void if porting to guild while accepting a boss battle teleport

-Improved Infinium reward for both Boss Battles

-Fixed a null that could occur porting to boss battle

-Fixed another guild UI null that could occur when a guild quest completes

-Added new party option to kick AFK members

-Added Hotkey to enable AFK mode

-AFK mode forces player to run forward(must have auto pick enabled or abilities toggled to mine)

-AFK mode automatically engages after your ore inventory is full for 5min without emptying it

-AFK Mode automatically sells 10% of your current ore inventory every 5min this will kick in after a 60 second delay of being in AFK mode

-Guild Talent has been added to increase this to a max of 50%

-Fixed Recipe reward from boss 1

-Re-scaled Ore weight

-Items looted off the ground will no longer self destruct when inventory is full, will now spawn a notification

-Fixed issue with buffs not refreshing the stat if cast after it expired without changing gear

-Added a Delay for the Tier move teleport that happens when lowest progress tier member tiers up of 3min after a party quest reward area has spawned for your party