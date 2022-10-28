Making some optimizations to the Sprite & Grid Layers

This update makes a few improvements to how the game creates objects used by the Sprite and Grid layers. Under the hood, the game was previously creating a number of resources to support the rendering of the Grid and Sprite layers, even if the executed programs never used them. Now, resources will be allocated only when a program enables these layers, and freed when the Sprite32! is reset or power cycled. These changes should improve memory usage and CPU load when not using the Grid and Sprite layers in programs.

1.0.3.0