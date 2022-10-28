New Island Type - Marshland Islands

What's new

In this update, you can find a new island type - the marshlands island. But stay away if you are squeamish of spiders. Along with the visually different island and new enemy type, you can also find new caves and other points of interests, new resources, and new loot.

Along with additional content are some fixes and improvements. Most notably, if you leave loot on an enemy when you exit an area or quit the game, it will be there when you return in the form of a bag on the ground. This resolves the particularly annoying issue of missing out on loot if you died before you were able to loot a freshly slain enemy.

As with any of our updates that change islands, be aware that the island that you were last on may be changed or gone when you return. Our particular apologies that some who last left the game in a very peaceful meadow or cozy coastal nook may find themselves surprised upon returning to a spider-infested marsh.

What's Coming

For the next update, we have been working on a new quest line and a new ship model. Afterwards, we will add new features to the in-game map to make it more useful when exploring the world.

Changes