New Island Type - Marshland Islands

What's new
In this update, you can find a new island type - the marshlands island. But stay away if you are squeamish of spiders. Along with the visually different island and new enemy type, you can also find new caves and other points of interests, new resources, and new loot.
Along with additional content are some fixes and improvements. Most notably, if you leave loot on an enemy when you exit an area or quit the game, it will be there when you return in the form of a bag on the ground. This resolves the particularly annoying issue of missing out on loot if you died before you were able to loot a freshly slain enemy.
As with any of our updates that change islands, be aware that the island that you were last on may be changed or gone when you return. Our particular apologies that some who last left the game in a very peaceful meadow or cozy coastal nook may find themselves surprised upon returning to a spider-infested marsh.
What's Coming
For the next update, we have been working on a new quest line and a new ship model. Afterwards, we will add new features to the in-game map to make it more useful when exploring the world.
Changes
- Added a new marshland island type.
- Added new quests.
- Added new armor and weapons.
- Added new mineable ore: moonrock.
- If you leave loot on an enemy's corpse when you leave an area or exit the game, it will appear in a bag on the ground when you return.
- Fixed areas in some caves where you could get stuck.
- Fixed some typos.
- The Vengeful Spirit is now a more difficult boss battle.
- Fixed The Vengeful Spirit not having boss music.
- Updated some talents to specify exactly how much damage they do.
- Adjusted some player combat animations.
- Added speed reduction when blocking and drawing bow.
- Fixed stalagmites blocking arrows in a larger area than their meshes.
- Environmental damage no longer cause armor effects to activate.
- Added new hunting quests for spiders.
- Cooking oil is no longer required to make cooked bear, cooked venison, and cooked boar.
- Reduced the amount of ingredients that require sage.
- Morning Dew no longer requires yellow flowers to make.
- Reduced recipe requirements of some weaving materials.
- Herbalist merchants now sell more potion recipes.
- Increased chance to find points of interest on large natural islands.
- Increased the amount of mining ore that can be found on large islands.
- Increased the amount of crafting materials merchants can sell.
- Increased the chance for the bear iris to drop from grizzly bears.
- Fixed an issue with some containers not being lootable in the sea scholar's treasure room.
- Fixed some areas in caves where you could get out of bounds.
Changed files in this update