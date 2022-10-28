Version 1.015 is now available!

New Daily Missions Preview

New Exams Preview

New Tensai Exams Preview

Event Ending Timer

Fixed XP Preview Bug

Fixed Max HP & CP Stats

Note:

Tensai Exams are harder versions of the exams, to complete them you need to reach levels 20, 40 and 60.

Currently, only Chunin exams are fully available to complete.

Jounin and Anbu exams hard mode (Tensai) will be added soon.

In addition, players who have completed the anbu exams easy mode will be able to play the hard mode exams even though they have already progressed beyond level 60.