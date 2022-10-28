 Skip to content

Shinobi Warfare update for 28 October 2022

Version 1.015

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Version 1.015 is now available!

  • New Daily Missions Preview
  • New Exams Preview
  • New Tensai Exams Preview
  • Event Ending Timer
  • Fixed XP Preview Bug
  • Fixed Max HP & CP Stats

Note:
Tensai Exams are harder versions of the exams, to complete them you need to reach levels 20, 40 and 60.
Currently, only Chunin exams are fully available to complete.
Jounin and Anbu exams hard mode (Tensai) will be added soon.
In addition, players who have completed the anbu exams easy mode will be able to play the hard mode exams even though they have already progressed beyond level 60.

