UPDATE WORST WORLD - V6.1

This update is the V6 patch of all bugs you report in #⛔︱bugs . We also do optimisation and add things we dont finish for V6

Main changes :

First Person

Ground Body Save

Starter loot

Snow effects

Better blood

Close and props interaction with weather

Bullets drops

Bullets penetration

Bullets ricochets

Betters scopes

Lot of bugs fix

Now we need to polish some features we already added (Reload / Build / Scopes / Crafts) Because some of hers are too hard to understand

Bye !