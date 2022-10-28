 Skip to content

Worst World Playtest update for 28 October 2022

UPDATE WORST WORLD - V6.1

Build 9821425

This update is the V6 patch of all bugs you report in #⛔︱bugs . We also do optimisation and add things we dont finish for V6

Main changes :

  • First Person
  • Ground Body Save
  • Starter loot
  • Snow effects
  • Better blood
  • Close and props interaction with weather
  • Bullets drops
  • Bullets penetration
  • Bullets ricochets
  • Betters scopes
  • Lot of bugs fix

Now we need to polish some features we already added (Reload / Build / Scopes / Crafts) Because some of hers are too hard to understand
Bye !

