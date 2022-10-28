UPDATE WORST WORLD - V6.1

This update is the V6 patch of all bugs you report in #⛔︱bugs . We also do optimisation and add things we dont finish for V6
Main changes :
- First Person
- Ground Body Save
- Starter loot
- Snow effects
- Better blood
- Close and props interaction with weather
- Bullets drops
- Bullets penetration
- Bullets ricochets
- Betters scopes
- Lot of bugs fix
Now we need to polish some features we already added (Reload / Build / Scopes / Crafts) Because some of hers are too hard to understand
Bye !
