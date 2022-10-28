Update October 28th

- Removed the possibility of obtaining the plague effect from early resource collection;
- Weakened the overall effect the plague;
- Improved the working speed of doctors;
- Adjusted the policies: Jiuzhong Wuyuan, Ingenuity and Divine Doctor;
- Increase the item drop rate of the cat demon's collar quest to 100%;
- Increased the gold income of level 2 (increased to 10), 3 (increased to 15), and 4 (increased to 25) merchants;
- The level limit to unlock characters in the tavern has been removed, and the information of all unlocked characters can be previewed;
- Re-optimized and enlarged UI font display and automatic tactics display;
- Now players can automatically challenge new levels;
- Added the filtering function of the pet capture UI;
- Fixed other known bugs
Since the resident gameplay is a design we are exploring for the first time, especially the strategy layout gameplay is a new experience we really want to bring to players, we are still collecting and analyzing player feedback, optimizing and adjusting the system.
Thank you all so much for your support!
Changed files in this update