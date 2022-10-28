Update October 28th

Removed the possibility of obtaining the plague effect from early resource collection; Weakened the overall effect the plague; Improved the working speed of doctors; Adjusted the policies: Jiuzhong Wuyuan, Ingenuity and Divine Doctor; Increase the item drop rate of the cat demon's collar quest to 100%; Increased the gold income of level 2 (increased to 10), 3 (increased to 15), and 4 (increased to 25) merchants; The level limit to unlock characters in the tavern has been removed, and the information of all unlocked characters can be previewed; Re-optimized and enlarged UI font display and automatic tactics display; Now players can automatically challenge new levels; Added the filtering function of the pet capture UI; Fixed other known bugs

Since the resident gameplay is a design we are exploring for the first time, especially the strategy layout gameplay is a new experience we really want to bring to players, we are still collecting and analyzing player feedback, optimizing and adjusting the system.

Thank you all so much for your support!