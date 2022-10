Today we’ve released a spooky collection of outfits for your golf ball! It’s for a limited time only, so make sure to claim it before November 1st, 2022! Don’t worry, you’ll have access to it forever, and we know you’ll want to show it off to your friends in the upcoming online multiplayer mode!

As if that wasn’t enough the game is also NOW 20% OFF for a limited time, so if it isn’t already in your library, now is the chance!

See you on the fairway!