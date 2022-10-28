Version 1.11 released

This version is intended to address various points raised in the "What do you find confusing" forum topic. While I tried to explain various concepts, I got a few times an idea how to better implement the thing that was confusing. For example governors' statistics were adjusted heavily (instead of an unintuitive security rating boost now competence of governors simply adds a bonus to cities output and infrastructure points generation). There are now more descriptive tooltips and extended manual with more details. In addition, several changes were made which were at the border between a feature and a fix (mostly related to aliens). The last thing is an improvement of the interface, mostly aimed at better visibility on high resolutions (bigger fonts and dynamic sized fonts where possible). Overall, there is a bunch of changes but all those are very intuitive.

[feature] Mechatrons implemented (can activate at an unspecified turn).

[misc] Updated in-game help (added Rebellion chapter and listed all effects of all statistics of personnel).

[misc] Arachnians will no longer wake up if their homeworld is lost, they will also instantly hibernate in such case.

[misc] CyberMarch will become inactive (no more offensive operations) if their capital is lost.

[misc] Governor's Competence grants a bonus to cities output and infrastructure points generation. Governor's Competence no longer affects Security rating of the planet.

[misc] Fleets Loyalty affects SpecOps during rebellion.

[balance] Extra defenses for CyberMarch near their capital. Also increased their power.

[interface] Help improved (back buttons on all pages, bigger default font size).

[interface] Ministry expansion naming unified (in some tooltips it was called level, in some called expansion and in some extension). Also added a better explanation that it increases effective Competence of the minister.

[interface] Improved Aliens overview (list peace/war status, bigger fonts, more colors, etc).

[interface] Bigger font size on Aliens description screen (will auto shrink to a smaller one if does not fit on the screen).

[interface] Bigger font size on aliens portrait name (will auto shrink to a smaller one if does not fit).

[interface] Bigger font size on Resources and Astronomy minimap planet highlight.

[interface] Governor's tooltip lists all effects of all statistics.

[fix] Charisma of governors had no effect whatsoever. Now it's added properly as a source of happiness from government. For clarity, the happiness from government on the happiness tooltip was split into two sources, one for Court and one for Governors.

[fix] CyberMarch marking all planets as ready for conquest after losing their capital.

[fix] Incorrect display of research points from blue sun on the Astronomy minimap tooltip.