【Event】The Party of the Crimson Witch + v.1.1 Update Notes

To enjoy the festive season, we are happy to announce additional content:
- Complete New Halloween challenges by defeating Emily - The Crimson Witch with multiple difficulty levels: Chill, Normal, Hard, Nightmare, Hell
- Collect Charon's Coin after completing the challenge and exchange it for new game features rewards.
- Collect Magical Ingredients to create Pumpkin Peach Pie and increase the heart level of all special units.
- Notes: You need to complete level 1-5 to activate this event.
Menreiki
Menreiki, healing unit also joining in this event
Swap her mask to trigger her new power. Each mask will have a normal attack & power skill correspondingly.
In addition, her form 1 and form 2 also have very strong healing power.
Form 1
Healing 2 cells in front of her.
Form 2
Healing 2 cells in front and 1 cell behind her.
Form 3
Healing 2 cells in front and 1 cell behind her with 1 extra healing to the lowest health unit on the battle.
Hiro's skin and incantation skill
- Now you can get Hiro new skin and his skills through Halloween Event.
- You can equip maximum 2 incantation skills to the battle.
Happy Halloween
Secret Labo
