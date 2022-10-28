【Event】The Party of the Crimson Witch + v.1.1 Update Notes

Share · View all patches · Build 9820918 · Last edited 28 October 2022 – 12:09:29 UTC by Wendy

To enjoy the festive season, we are happy to announce additional content:

Complete New Halloween challenges by defeating Emily - The Crimson Witch with multiple difficulty levels: Chill, Normal, Hard, Nightmare, Hell

with multiple difficulty levels: Collect Charon's Coin after completing the challenge and exchange it for new game features rewards.

after completing the challenge and exchange it for new game features rewards. Collect Magical Ingredients to create Pumpkin Peach Pie and increase the heart level of all special units.

to create Pumpkin Peach Pie and increase the heart level of all special units. Notes: You need to complete level 1-5 to activate this event.

Menreiki

Menreiki, healing unit also joining in this event

Swap her mask to trigger her new power. Each mask will have a normal attack & power skill correspondingly.

In addition, her form 1 and form 2 also have very strong healing power.

Form 1

Healing 2 cells in front of her.



Form 2

Healing 2 cells in front and 1 cell behind her.



Form 3

Healing 2 cells in front and 1 cell behind her with 1 extra healing to the lowest health unit on the battle.



Hiro's skin and incantation skill

Now you can get Hiro new skin and his skills through Halloween Event.

You can equip maximum 2 incantation skills to the battle.

Happy Halloween

Secret Labo