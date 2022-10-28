 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Yokai Art: Night Parade of One Hundred Demons update for 28 October 2022

【Event】The Party of the Crimson Witch + v.1.1 Update Notes

Share · View all patches · Build 9820918 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

To enjoy the festive season, we are happy to announce additional content:

  • Complete New Halloween challenges by defeating Emily - The Crimson Witch with multiple difficulty levels: Chill, Normal, Hard, Nightmare, Hell
  • Collect Charon's Coin after completing the challenge and exchange it for new game features rewards.
  • Collect Magical Ingredients to create Pumpkin Peach Pie and increase the heart level of all special units.
  • Notes: You need to complete level 1-5 to activate this event.

Menreiki

Menreiki, healing unit also joining in this event
Swap her mask to trigger her new power. Each mask will have a normal attack & power skill correspondingly.

In addition, her form 1 and form 2 also have very strong healing power.
Form 1
Healing 2 cells in front of her.

Form 2
Healing 2 cells in front and 1 cell behind her.

Form 3
Healing 2 cells in front and 1 cell behind her with 1 extra healing to the lowest health unit on the battle.

Hiro's skin and incantation skill

  • Now you can get Hiro new skin and his skills through Halloween Event.
  • You can equip maximum 2 incantation skills to the battle.

Happy Halloween
Secret Labo

Changed files in this update

Depot 1812061
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link