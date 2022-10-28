 Skip to content

Color Cube update for 28 October 2022

DPAD fix and Steam Deck compatibility

Patchnotes via Steam Community

DPAD works now in both windows and Steam Deck (and ubuntu).

Updated the GUI to scale well with Steam Deck resolution (both 16:9 and 16:10 ratios).

Option to toggle the onscreen touch screen arrows, default is off.

Changed files in this update

Color Cube Ubuntu Depot 1496622
