DPAD fix and Steam Deck compatibility

DPAD works now in both windows and Steam Deck (and ubuntu).
Updated the GUI to scale well with Steam Deck resolution (both 16:9 and 16:10 ratios).
Option to toggle the onscreen touch screen arrows, default is off.
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
DPAD works now in both windows and Steam Deck (and ubuntu).
Updated the GUI to scale well with Steam Deck resolution (both 16:9 and 16:10 ratios).
Option to toggle the onscreen touch screen arrows, default is off.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update