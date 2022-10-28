Achievements Update

Since the last patch we worked on answering a popular request amongst players. We added steam achievements in the game and hope you'll have fun unlocking them :)
We also kept working on improving the experience by fixing bugs linked to chips and the player’s interaction with them.
New additions:
32 achievements to unlock:
- Reach level 5 with a bibot
- Reach level 10 with a bibot
- Reach level 15 with a bibot
- Reach level 20 with a bibot
- Kill 500 enemies
- Kill 1000 enemies
- Kill 2000 enemies
- Cause an affliction on 200 enemies
- Upgrade a weapon to level 2
- Upgrade a weapon to level 3
- Upgrade a weapon to level 4
- Upgrade a weapon to level 5
- Complete the tutorial
- Spend more than 5000 crebuks
- Spend more than 100 metal scraps
- Summon your bibot 50 times
- Purchase 30 items
- Open a speedrun door
- Open 10 speedrun doors
- Complete a playthrough in 30 mins
- Spend 30 level points in the soldier path
- Spend 30 level points in the scientist path
- Spend 30 level points in the survivalist path
- 9 other secret achievements
Bug fixing:
- Fixed a bug where it was possible to infinitely recycle/pick up an item dropped from the inventory.
- Fixed a bug where a chip dropped from the inventory had its properties and visual changed.
- The visual representation of used chip slots in the weapon HUD can no longer be misplaced.
Changed files in this update