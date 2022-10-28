Achievements Update

Since the last patch we worked on answering a popular request amongst players. We added steam achievements in the game and hope you'll have fun unlocking them :)

We also kept working on improving the experience by fixing bugs linked to chips and the player’s interaction with them.

New additions:

32 achievements to unlock:

Reach level 5 with a bibot

Reach level 10 with a bibot

Reach level 15 with a bibot

Reach level 20 with a bibot

Kill 500 enemies

Kill 1000 enemies

Kill 2000 enemies

Cause an affliction on 200 enemies

Upgrade a weapon to level 2

Upgrade a weapon to level 3

Upgrade a weapon to level 4

Upgrade a weapon to level 5

Complete the tutorial

Spend more than 5000 crebuks

Spend more than 100 metal scraps

Summon your bibot 50 times

Purchase 30 items

Open a speedrun door

Open 10 speedrun doors

Complete a playthrough in 30 mins

Spend 30 level points in the soldier path

Spend 30 level points in the scientist path

Spend 30 level points in the survivalist path

9 other secret achievements

Bug fixing: