Bibots update for 28 October 2022

Achievements Update

Share · View all patches · Build 9820808 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Since the last patch we worked on answering a popular request amongst players. We added steam achievements in the game and hope you'll have fun unlocking them :)
We also kept working on improving the experience by fixing bugs linked to chips and the player’s interaction with them.

New additions:

32 achievements to unlock:

  • Reach level 5 with a bibot
  • Reach level 10 with a bibot
  • Reach level 15 with a bibot
  • Reach level 20 with a bibot
  • Kill 500 enemies
  • Kill 1000 enemies
  • Kill 2000 enemies
  • Cause an affliction on 200 enemies
  • Upgrade a weapon to level 2
  • Upgrade a weapon to level 3
  • Upgrade a weapon to level 4
  • Upgrade a weapon to level 5
  • Complete the tutorial
  • Spend more than 5000 crebuks
  • Spend more than 100 metal scraps
  • Summon your bibot 50 times
  • Purchase 30 items
  • Open a speedrun door
  • Open 10 speedrun doors
  • Complete a playthrough in 30 mins
  • Spend 30 level points in the soldier path
  • Spend 30 level points in the scientist path
  • Spend 30 level points in the survivalist path
  • 9 other secret achievements

Bug fixing:

  • Fixed a bug where it was possible to infinitely recycle/pick up an item dropped from the inventory.
  • Fixed a bug where a chip dropped from the inventory had its properties and visual changed.
  • The visual representation of used chip slots in the weapon HUD can no longer be misplaced.

