Carrier Command 2 update for 28 October 2022

v1.4.3 - Fixes and Improvements!

28 October 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Dear Players,

In this minor update, we have implemented a few fixes and improvements. This is a small update, but more are to come, and we will share these improvements in stages as we implement and test them.

Thanks to all the players who have reported these issues! We really appreciate your help and feedback.

Much love <3,

The Carrier Command Developers

v1.4.3

Fix - Fixed drydock elevator navmesh not being targetable in VR
Fix - Enemy carriers no longer continue to product fleet ships after being destroyed
Fix - Fixed virus bots triggering a vehicle destroyed notification as well as a retired notification when retiring
Fix - Manta landing gear no longer clips through gear doors when retracted
Fix - Fixed vehicles appearing to be docked when being dropped by the crane even when undocking

Changed files in this update

Carrier Command Depot Win32 Depot 1489631
  • Loading history…
Carrier Command Depot Macos Depot 1489632
  • Loading history…
