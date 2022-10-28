v1.4.3 - Fixes and Improvements!

Dear Players,

In this minor update, we have implemented a few fixes and improvements. This is a small update, but more are to come, and we will share these improvements in stages as we implement and test them.

Thanks to all the players who have reported these issues! We really appreciate your help and feedback.

Much love <3,

The Carrier Command Developers

v1.4.3

Fix - Fixed drydock elevator navmesh not being targetable in VR

Fix - Enemy carriers no longer continue to product fleet ships after being destroyed

Fix - Fixed virus bots triggering a vehicle destroyed notification as well as a retired notification when retiring

Fix - Manta landing gear no longer clips through gear doors when retracted

Fix - Fixed vehicles appearing to be docked when being dropped by the crane even when undocking