Territory – Alpha 5 – Default Branch

Hey everyone, due to some issues we didn’t get everything in here that was planned but I wanted to get this out sooner so there’s some new stuff to play with.

Very soon in the coming updates we will also:

Implement 1st person archery

Unlock multiplayer (hosted CO-OP PVE or PVP) for public testing

For now enjoy these tasty updates. I do recommend starting a new game because quite a bit has changed and you may experience bugs however you should be able to continue on old save files to finish a video series or something. In the new central town area there is 1000 wood and 1000 stone (in loot box on top of the sewer hatch in front of the ferris wheel) for those that lose their base due to the map changes and no build zones around trader houses.

As always let me know what you think and if anything needs tweaking. Cheers!

Added

Several new types of grass and weed flora across the map. These are all harvestable for plant fibre.

New interactable wood stump resource.

New harvestable wild tomato resource.

Game version number added to HUD (just for you Kai 😉)

New melee NPC – insane escapee (male and female)

New lootable or tradable AI-2 medkit

Changed

Reduced plant fibre yield to balance having more harvestable fauna

Spread the clusters of small stones and wood stumps out across the map so it’s a bit more natural

Reduced roaming A.I. spawn a little

Changed area A.I spawn system (military and hunter areas)

Tweaked A.I so they don’t continue to pursue players across the map

Reduced base dynamic attack spawn chance

Trader houses and surrounding areas are now no build zones. You can build in or on military bases and hunter cabins if you like, but it’s probably not a good idea 😉

Nice looking new background mountains

Underwater breath hold time reduced to 30 seconds

Reduced overall loot table

Plant fibre can now be used as fuel (mainly as a disposal method)

Switched up ambient bird noises for some more variety

Performance

Changed Global Illumination and reflection config to more performant settings at the cost of some visual fidelity

Fixed