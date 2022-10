It's ALIVE! Create your own chompy

โš ๏ธ Tl;dr : 5th Community Event with plenty of rewards! Read the ๐Ÿ“œ Rules down below for how to enter the competition

๐Ÿ“œ RULES

๐ŸŽƒ Leave review in steam or other stores to enter. If you already did, thank you so much! (If you don't have any methods of leaving the review, you can DM me or leave a message here and you're on the clear)

๐ŸŽƒ Join in our discord and post your creations in #๐ŸŽ‰community-contest under Cave Digger 2! [Cave Digger discord](discord.gg/cavedigger)

๐ŸŽƒCreate your imaginary chompy. Any chompy you either want to see in the game or just think it would be cool or nice.

๐ŸŽƒYou can submit multiple designs.

๐ŸŽƒFeel free to include drawings or visual aids. Sketch, voice, reference image, whatever you think would help understand your design.

๐ŸŽƒAll Chompies should be submitted by October 28th 23.59 (EST)

๐ŸŽƒOne small extra point for Halloween themed Chompies for the sake of Spooktober!

Hereโ€™s abasic template you can use to submit your work. Note that these are all suggestions to make thing simpler but you can use whatever you want!

๐Ÿ’€ Name:

๐Ÿ’€ How does it look like?:

๐Ÿ’€ What does it do?:

๐Ÿ’€ Background story:

๐Ÿ’€ Other aspects you want to mention:

REWARDS

๐Ÿฅ‡place: Replica bag

๐Ÿฅˆplace: Physical copy of the in-game comic books (All 5 sets or the ones that you donโ€™t have yet)

๐Ÿฅ‰place: Mini figurines

Note that if you have a duplicate reward, change can be arranged.

DEADLINE: All the entries must be submitted by midnight (GMT) on Sunday, October 30th, 2022.

DISCLAIMER: Staff picks are chosen by the VRkiwi staff and our decision is final. Prizes are non-negotiable, non-refundable and non-transferable. Any prizes left unclaimed seven days after the announcement of the winners are forfeit. By submitting your work, you agree that your submissions can be used on our social media for promotional purposes.