It's ALIVE! Create your own chompy

⚠️ Tl;dr : 5th Community Event with plenty of rewards! Read the 📜 Rules down below for how to enter the competition

📜 RULES

🎃 Leave review in steam or other stores to enter. If you already did, thank you so much! (If you don't have any methods of leaving the review, you can DM me or leave a message here and you're on the clear)

🎃 Join in our discord and post your creations in #🎉community-contest under Cave Digger 2! [Cave Digger discord](discord.gg/cavedigger)

🎃Create your imaginary chompy. Any chompy you either want to see in the game or just think it would be cool or nice.

🎃You can submit multiple designs.

🎃Feel free to include drawings or visual aids. Sketch, voice, reference image, whatever you think would help understand your design.

🎃All Chompies should be submitted by October 28th 23.59 (EST)

🎃One small extra point for Halloween themed Chompies for the sake of Spooktober!

Here’s abasic template you can use to submit your work. Note that these are all suggestions to make thing simpler but you can use whatever you want!

💀 Name:

💀 How does it look like?:

💀 What does it do?:

💀 Background story:

💀 Other aspects you want to mention:

REWARDS

🥇place: Replica bag

🥈place: Physical copy of the in-game comic books (All 5 sets or the ones that you don’t have yet)

🥉place: Mini figurines

Note that if you have a duplicate reward, change can be arranged.

DEADLINE: All the entries must be submitted by midnight (GMT) on Sunday, October 30th, 2022.

DISCLAIMER: Staff picks are chosen by the VRkiwi staff and our decision is final. Prizes are non-negotiable, non-refundable and non-transferable. Any prizes left unclaimed seven days after the announcement of the winners are forfeit. By submitting your work, you agree that your submissions can be used on our social media for promotional purposes.