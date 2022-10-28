V 0.79 || Hallows Eve Update || Space Content Update! || Skate Boards! || More!

Hello fellow players!

I wish you a good All Hallows Eve, I've made some fitting additions!

Find a jack o'lantern in late October around Pine Island and unlock them for your own safe house!

**New candy to be acquired through YeBay or trick or treating!

You gotta need a good costume though! Along with these new sweets come some nice effects!**

St. Andrey has received a revamp! Now you can enjoy the dingy skyline of this mega city!

The game has a range of new acquirable binoculars! With night goggles (Get it via YeBay) you will be able to see everything more clearly!

There have been sightings of strange buildings around the ape head cluster, apparently some buildings have unlockable items or safe house objects!

For instance this star map, charting all your visited star locations!

Or this star scope, every star in the ape head galaxy is a potential gate address!

Skate boards are now a thing! TOTALLY RAD! Wear some protective gear though.

**

There is so much It would break the frame of this announcement, so I will have you check it all out via the change log! Enjoy the update!

God bless and wish you a good All Hallows Eve.

**

October 28th 0.79