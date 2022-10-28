V 0.79 || Hallows Eve Update || Space Content Update! || Skate Boards! || More!

Hello fellow players!
I wish you a good All Hallows Eve, I've made some fitting additions!
Find a jack o'lantern in late October around Pine Island and unlock them for your own safe house!
**New candy to be acquired through YeBay or trick or treating!
You gotta need a good costume though! Along with these new sweets come some nice effects!**
St. Andrey has received a revamp! Now you can enjoy the dingy skyline of this mega city!
The game has a range of new acquirable binoculars! With night goggles (Get it via YeBay) you will be able to see everything more clearly!
There have been sightings of strange buildings around the ape head cluster, apparently some buildings have unlockable items or safe house objects!
For instance this star map, charting all your visited star locations!
Or this star scope, every star in the ape head galaxy is a potential gate address!
Skate boards are now a thing! TOTALLY RAD! Wear some protective gear though.
**
There is so much It would break the frame of this announcement, so I will have you check it all out via the change log! Enjoy the update!
God bless and wish you a good All Hallows Eve.
**
October 28th 0.79
- Added a star chart to map your journey through the ape head cluster
- Added scopes and binoculars
- Added the fisher man at honey wood pond
- Added new space gate exit buildings (now it is 8 in total)
- Added a stats section for the car in third person
- Added instances of lying trees (dead wood) around the nature reserve
- Added falling leafs during the summer and autumn on the broad leaf-trees
- Added jack o'lanterns as unlockable safe house objects
- Added lollipops and chewing gum
- Added chewing gum effect
- Added skate boards
- Added skating gear
- Revamped the Viking Village
- Reset the procedural generator to allow for more variety in each address
- Increased AI Cars speed a tad
- In free look while hovering brakes will reorient the car
- Lowered the amount of vintage radios to one radio to craft the Components II blueprint
- Lowered the interaction cooldown from a second to .3
- Fixed the Ranger Towers walking sound to be wood
- Fixed the "3nd" to say "3rd" during day outputs like the game intro
- Fixed the missing heat effect from the wires
- Fixed Edward in the Back to the Past Quest where he would hold a cup of coffee instead of the letter
- Fixed the quest update notification
- Fixed the car from reappearing on the road once remote time traveling and before destination time
- Fixed the Training Bots laser from taking too long
- Fixed the bug, where in the steering of the car would mess up after using the car flipper
- Fixed the ENV Spawn
- Fixed dying once getting onto the horse whilst holding it
- Fixed a bug where loading a save which has the car in hover mode would break the car controls
- Fixed the delete button for the safe house from breaking all other items in your safe house
- Fixed npc's from getting stuck at the town square
- Fixed missing epa at the start of act 2 if carried before hand
- Fixed the explosion from seeing your other self not killing you
Changed files in this update