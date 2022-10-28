 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

SuperTotalCarnage! update for 28 October 2022

Patch 0.1.0.4

Share · View all patches · Build 9820684 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

SuperTotalCarnage! PATCH 0.1.0.4

Here we are!
We hope we started our EA journey with the right foot!
We released few hours ago indeed ... ;-) But took the time to work on the first suggestions we received from you!
So we ship you

patch 0.1.0.4

with the following:

  • Changed Machingeun and Shotgun so they shoot in direction of the nearest enemy
    This is one of the biggest changes you asked, because many of you correctly pointed out that starting weapons can be a bit frustrating how they are. We think this is a significant improvement on the gunplay overall but of course we are always available to improve it further!

  • Added Fullscreen/Windowes option in Setting Menu

  • Added Quit button in Title Screen

  • Added Settings Menu in Title Screen

  • Added Volume and Sfx slider

  • Added rebindable controls

REMEMBER: Before you buy on Steam you can always try alpha 0.1 for FREE on IndieGala!

Changed files in this update

Depot 2118582
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link