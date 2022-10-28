SuperTotalCarnage! PATCH 0.1.0.4
Here we are!
We hope we started our EA journey with the right foot!
We released few hours ago indeed ... ;-) But took the time to work on the first suggestions we received from you!
So we ship you
patch 0.1.0.4
with the following:
Changed Machingeun and Shotgun so they shoot in direction of the nearest enemy
This is one of the biggest changes you asked, because many of you correctly pointed out that starting weapons can be a bit frustrating how they are. We think this is a significant improvement on the gunplay overall but of course we are always available to improve it further!
Added Fullscreen/Windowes option in Setting Menu
Added Quit button in Title Screen
Added Settings Menu in Title Screen
Added Volume and Sfx slider
Added rebindable controls
