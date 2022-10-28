We rebuilt Gloam in unity!

It has been more than a year since our last patch note, and a lot has happened since then. Some good, some sad, but I can assure you we've been working non-stop to get Gloam back on track!

Our last patch note was in March 2021, and sadly two weeks after our dear friend and lead developer Tanguy had posted it, he passed away. This was devastating for our small team of three, and so Thomas and I took a small break to think about our next course of action.

A lot of knowledge about how our game worked was lost at that moment, and after some consulting with outside developers, we ultimately decided that we needed to rebuild our game so that we had a full understanding of it ourselves. That being the case, we decided it would be a good opportunity to switch engines, and hopefully solve some performance issues we were having on mobile devices, a small silver lining.

It's now a year later, we've come a long way, and we're ready to launch a brand new playable Early Access version of Gloam!

Thank you for your patience, we really should have kept this page up-to-date with everything that was happening, but because of our difficult situation I hope you can forgive us :) From now on, written updates will come more often!

P.S: We recently presented the game at Animasia, an anime and indie-game expo in Bordeaux, France, where we received a giant boost to our morale as we were voted the best indie game and best studio of the event! Now, all we need to do is work our butts off to prove they were right, haha!

TLDR: We spent a year rebuilding Gloam in Unity, and a new playable Early Access update is dropping today!