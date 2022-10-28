 Skip to content

Ragnarock update for 28 October 2022

Update 1.6 - Patch 3

Last edited by Wendy

  • Restored music volume to match previous update level

Note from the team:
During development, we had sound issues on other platforms that drove us to rework the whole system. That changed the overall audio mix on the game, and therefore the game feel that our players were used to. We apologize for that, and we restored the audio mix to what it was before. We will continue working to offer you the best game experience possible across all platforms, while preserving the loudness and power expected from a viking metal themed game!

