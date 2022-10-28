[Limited Time Only] Treasure Hunting in Guild Maze!!



3x appearance rates of "Treasure Boxes" in Guild Maze during the following period!

Now's your chance to get rare items that can be obtained only in Guild Maze!

But be careful, the appearance rates of traps are also boosted.

Event Period

From:October 28th at 6:30 PM (JST/GMT+9)

Until:October 31st at 12:00 PM (JST/GMT+9)

What is a Guild Maze?



Guild Maze is a special dungeon that you can enter from the "Guild Bar" that is unlocked when your guild reaches Lv10.

The Guild Maze has 1000 stories with monsters and traps that are blocking the adventurers' way. Powerful bosses will also appear on certain floors.

For your information, there are also many items that can only be obtained from the maze.

Here, you can enjoy a thrilling adventure that goes hand in hand with danger.

Challenge and try to conquer it with your guild mates!

The progress is reset on the first of every month at 12:00 AM (JST/GMT+9) and you can explore the maze again from the first floor.

Note

The contents of the Treasure Boxes will not change.

You can get the event buffs if you enter the Guild Maze after the event time starts.

Please note that as the progress needs to be reset, you will be unable to enter the Guild Maze for about 1 hour from 12:00 AM (JST/GMT+9) on the first of every month.

Please note that the available period may be shortened or changed.

*Limited-time events or promotions may be held again in the future on different conditions after they have ended.