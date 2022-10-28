Oct 28, 2022 Temporary maintenance announcement Announcement

Greetings Adventurers

■ Temporary server maintenance

Start maintenance time: 19:00 on October 28, 2022 (CST)

Servers Maintained: All Regions

Estimated maintenance time: 2-4hours

■ temporary maintenance contents

1.Fix the problem that "suspicious pumpkin hat" cannot be upgraded

We apologize for the inconvenience caused, and thank you for your understanding and support.

Thank you for your understanding and support, if there is any problem in the game, please feel free to contact us.

Regards

Bless Unleashed VALOFE Team