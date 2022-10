Share · View all patches · Build 9820234 · Last edited 30 October 2022 – 09:39:08 UTC by Wendy

Version 1.26.25 now allows you to record game footage as animated GIFs... WOW!

Based on a suggestion from Shifty, backed by ishanpm and Gawain ;^)

NB. this feature requires the separate installation of the free open source software FFmpeg; all necessary instructions are provided in the settings menu.