GAME UPDATE 1.0.2.2

Hi everyone,

Just a small update for you.

Version 1.0.2.2 is now live. Only one change, as follows...

Added new "FPS Limit" graphics setting (Options -> Visuals). This is enabled if VSync is Off and can be set to various values from 60 FPS through to 360 FPS, and Unlimited.

This can be used to control the rate of processing if you've got a powerful PC. We all need to save a bit of energy these days! Note, really the game doesn't need to run higher than 60 FPS for gameplay but you've got the option now if you want to go higher, without having to have the uncapped rate that you would get previously with VSync set to Off.

As I'm sure you know, this setting is a maximum target frame rate. If your PC can't run fast enough to hit the limit then it behaves as though you've set the value to Unlimited.

As usual, I will always try make the previous version of the build available and that's not a problem this time. You can access this through Manage -> Properties -> Betas and enter "PREVIOUSBUILD" as the access code. (The previous build is now set to version 1.0.2.1).

And, just to repeat a request, if you've played the game and enjoyed it, please leave a review (a few words is enough if you're pressed for time). It really helps me out. Thanks.

Cheers,

Richard (Red Phantom Games)