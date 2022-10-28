 Skip to content

鬼谷八荒 Tale of Immortal update for 28 October 2022

[0.8.7010 Version update] Bug fixes and Optimization

Share · View all patches · Build 9820017 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

[0.8.7010 Version update] Updated at 16:00 on October 28, 2022

  1. Fixed the problem that the preview of the manual would get stuck in some cases.

  2. Fixed the problem that the Rewrite Destiny (Commander of the Dead II) cannot summon Golem normally.

  3. Fixed the problem that the indication arrow of the outer circle of the character deviates from the actual ballistic direction issued during the battle.

  4. Fixed the problem that in some dungeon with other NPCs, the game may get stuck when the NPCs use skills.

  5. Fixed the error in the text of the monthly ending log after defeating the Dang Kang Wave of Monsters (no parameters)

  6. fixed the problem that the option may not appear properly when probing the World No. 1 Cultivator series of Taoist in the alliance town

  7. fixed the problem that the Guardian room teleportation array may not be accessible in the clan war

  8. Fixed the problem that when fighting with BOSS Jiuying, the ballistic path may disappear for no reason, thus not being able to attack the BOSS properly.

  9. Fixed the problem that the walking prompt path (black line) on the big map was displayed wrongly after closing the manual preview interface.

  10. Optimized the dummies of the manual preview scene, so that they will not be killed, the damage statistics are still in effect normally.

  11. Fixed the problem that the interface of comprehending skill may get stuck under certain circumstances.

  12. Optimized the recipes of some elixirs, and reduced the number of necessary materials required.

  13. Optimized the interface of the Ancestor Cloud Room, added the close button in the upper right corner, and supported right-click to quickly close the window.

  14. Fixed the problem that when NPCs obtained the Rewrite Destiny (Mirage Pot), some of its effects could not take effect normally.

  15. Fixed the problem that the realm of invoking gourd imp is too high when imp adventuring.

  16. Optimized the judgment area of the dummies of the martial arts stage for receiving blows.

Changed files in this update

鬼谷八荒 Content Depot 1468811
  • Loading history…
