Balance Patch:

Start Money from 3000$ to 5000$

Start Oil from 3000 Oil to 5000 Oil

Start Ammo from 3000 Ammo to 5000 Ammo

Ammo cost for all Weappons x3

HQ one time income x5 (5.000$) on destroy -10.000$ (from -2.000$)

ConFly Price x2

Fab income x2 (500 instead 250)

Barracks: Tank Destroyer, Desert Husar and Stinger Car Price reduced but Oil Upkeep greatly increased

Hangar: Attack helicopter and Drones Price and Upkeep increased

MBT: Price for all MBT x2 while Oil Upkeep stays at low level

Zeus Arty and Spider Price and Upkeep higher

Infantry penalty for dead Squads increased by 4x (100$ every 25 sec (was 25$))

Airforce Oil Upkeep x2