Balance Patch:
Start Money from 3000$ to 5000$
Start Oil from 3000 Oil to 5000 Oil
Start Ammo from 3000 Ammo to 5000 Ammo
Ammo cost for all Weappons x3
HQ one time income x5 (5.000$) on destroy -10.000$ (from -2.000$)
ConFly Price x2
Fab income x2 (500 instead 250)
Barracks: Tank Destroyer, Desert Husar and Stinger Car Price reduced but Oil Upkeep greatly increased
Hangar: Attack helicopter and Drones Price and Upkeep increased
MBT: Price for all MBT x2 while Oil Upkeep stays at low level
Zeus Arty and Spider Price and Upkeep higher
Infantry penalty for dead Squads increased by 4x (100$ every 25 sec (was 25$))
Airforce Oil Upkeep x2
Bull3000VRTS update for 28 October 2022
Patch 1.1
