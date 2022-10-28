New Maps & Optimizations – OCT 28 Update

Hello Commanders!

We are releasing more content updates and optimizations. Check it out now!

New Content & Functions:

Added 1 new Challenge map - Desperate Fight On Nightfall

Added 2 Challenge maps into Multiplayer mode - Desperate Fight On Nightfall and The Red Keep

Added 1 new PVP map - Advance Side By Side

Added bowmen’s upgraded unit - Elite Marksman

Added Slave Trader in PVP maps. Spend gold to ransom your defeated commander

Added hotkey for chat function in Multiplayer mode. Press “Enter” to open chat input

Added hotkey for checking player info in Multiplayer mode. Press “Tab”

Optimizations:

Fixed an issue that caused failure to launch the game in offline mode

Increased Sharpshooter’s ammo

Increased fire arrow’s skill effect

Optimized projectiles and fire arrow’s cast time

Optimized modeling of mines and traps

Fixed a landscape issue in City on Fire

Optimized AI units, EXP, and gold output in Multiplayer mode

Optimized friendly troops’ unit stats in PVP maps

Lowered Axemen and Crossbow’s initial price to 500. You can have more initial combinations now.

Lowered Healthpack’s price to 150. Its healing effect improves from 100 to 300.

Slightly increased Axemen’s health. We’ll allow players to check unit stats in later updates

What do you think about the update? We look forward to your feedback in reviews, discussions, and our Discord.

Note: Please update your game to the latest. Otherwise, players of different versions cannot see each other’s rooms in multiplayer mode.