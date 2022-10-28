New Maps & Optimizations – OCT 28 Update

Hello Commanders!
We are releasing more content updates and optimizations. Check it out now!
New Content & Functions:
- Added 1 new Challenge map - Desperate Fight On Nightfall
- Added 2 Challenge maps into Multiplayer mode - Desperate Fight On Nightfall and The Red Keep
- Added 1 new PVP map - Advance Side By Side
- Added bowmen’s upgraded unit - Elite Marksman
- Added Slave Trader in PVP maps. Spend gold to ransom your defeated commander
- Added hotkey for chat function in Multiplayer mode. Press “Enter” to open chat input
- Added hotkey for checking player info in Multiplayer mode. Press “Tab”
Optimizations:
- Fixed an issue that caused failure to launch the game in offline mode
- Increased Sharpshooter’s ammo
- Increased fire arrow’s skill effect
- Optimized projectiles and fire arrow’s cast time
- Optimized modeling of mines and traps
- Fixed a landscape issue in City on Fire
- Optimized AI units, EXP, and gold output in Multiplayer mode
- Optimized friendly troops’ unit stats in PVP maps
- Lowered Axemen and Crossbow’s initial price to 500. You can have more initial combinations now.
- Lowered Healthpack’s price to 150. Its healing effect improves from 100 to 300.
- Slightly increased Axemen’s health. We’ll allow players to check unit stats in later updates
What do you think about the update? We look forward to your feedback in reviews, discussions, and our Discord.
Note: Please update your game to the latest. Otherwise, players of different versions cannot see each other’s rooms in multiplayer mode.
Changed files in this update