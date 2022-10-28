. Fixed the problem that some skills cannot be used after being acquired
. Fixed the problem that some terrain in the game will lead to wall crossing or falling
. Fixed the problem of magic selection
. Fixed the problem of jamming in map mode
. Improved some interfaces
Sandream update for 28 October 2022
Updated 1028
