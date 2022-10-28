 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Sandream update for 28 October 2022

Updated 1028

Share · View all patches · Build 9819944 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

. Fixed the problem that some skills cannot be used after being acquired
. Fixed the problem that some terrain in the game will lead to wall crossing or falling
. Fixed the problem of magic selection
. Fixed the problem of jamming in map mode
. Improved some interfaces

Changed files in this update

Depot 1891921
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link