 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Graduated update for 28 October 2022

Graduated' Update Log for 28 October

Share · View all patches · Build 9819908 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Residents of Backwater! Here are the updates for this afternoon.

  1. Reduced the range for determining damage to animals such as lobsters and pike crabs.
  2. Adjusted the buoyancy of the seabed.
  3. Reduced and shrunk the crystal spines on the sea floor.
  4. No longer use the red full screen alert for damage unless seriously injured.
  5. Animals caught (e.g. lobster and sea bass), as well as beef and veal, can be eaten directly.

We welcome your active feedback on bugs! We take every bit of your feedback very seriously.
Thank you for your support and feedback, we will continue to work hard to make more fixes and optimizations.

Changed files in this update

Graduated Content Depot 1070261
  • Loading history…
Graduated Test Depot 1070262
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link