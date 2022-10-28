Update - 1.0.152

Share · View all patches · Build 9819880 · Last edited 28 October 2022 – 08:59:08 UTC by Wendy

Hello,

Here's the list of the changes occurred in the patch 1.0.152.

• Fix vfx transformation gemini + add validity check for vfx

• Fix Withering: now has 10% chance of success and applies decrease on STR, DEF, MAG and MDEF

• Fix start jster not removed when unselect last token

• Fix bug jster selection

• Dagmar chronomancer weapon material fix

• Fix DPad Input via CommandDispatcher for wind

• Fix color state of conversation items

• Fix asset bundle on side quest CS

• Fix achievement 15 (main_quest_12_05)

Thanks for your support!