Update - 1.0.152

Hello,
Here's the list of the changes occurred in the patch 1.0.152.
• Fix vfx transformation gemini + add validity check for vfx
• Fix Withering: now has 10% chance of success and applies decrease on STR, DEF, MAG and MDEF
• Fix start jster not removed when unselect last token
• Fix bug jster selection
• Dagmar chronomancer weapon material fix
• Fix DPad Input via CommandDispatcher for wind
• Fix color state of conversation items
• Fix asset bundle on side quest CS
• Fix achievement 15 (main_quest_12_05)
Thanks for your support!
