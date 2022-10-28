Hello Hoopers!
We’ve got another exciting event for all of you this Halloween!
Blacktop Hoops Trick-or-Treat Bingo
How to Play:
-
To take part, use our new spectator mode to record the moments listed below.
-
Fill out the entire form to get an exciting prize!
-
Join our Discord to have your entries checked.
-
Make sure to only come to community helpers and mods when you have everything filled out.
-
Win a special in-game bingo-themed basketball!
-
Record a blocked dunk
-
Record an alley-oop
-
Record a three-point shot
-
Record a half-court shot
-
Record a bank shot
-
Record a defended dunk
-
Record a close-up of a Halloween hat
-
Record a close-up of a Halloween ball in the air
-
Record a visit to the graveyard
Access the form here: https://forms.gle/ucEDyMF5WH9k4rGd7
Note: Fill out the form only once you are finished
The Trick-or-Treat Bingo event runs from the 28th through November 6th!
Changed files in this update