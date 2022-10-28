Share · View all patches · Build 9819802 · Last edited 28 October 2022 – 18:26:21 UTC by Wendy

Hello Hoopers!

We’ve got another exciting event for all of you this Halloween!

Blacktop Hoops Trick-or-Treat Bingo

How to Play:

To take part, use our new spectator mode to record the moments listed below.

Fill out the entire form to get an exciting prize!

Join our Discord to have your entries checked.

Make sure to only come to community helpers and mods when you have everything filled out.

Win a special in-game bingo-themed basketball!

Record a blocked dunk

Record an alley-oop

Record a three-point shot

Record a half-court shot

Record a bank shot

Record a defended dunk

Record a close-up of a Halloween hat

Record a close-up of a Halloween ball in the air

Record a visit to the graveyard

Access the form here: https://forms.gle/ucEDyMF5WH9k4rGd7

Note: Fill out the form only once you are finished

The Trick-or-Treat Bingo event runs from the 28th through November 6th!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1945250/Blacktop_Hoops/