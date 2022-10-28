 Skip to content

Blacktop Hoops update for 28 October 2022

Blacktop Hoops: Trick-or-Treat Bingo

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello Hoopers!

We’ve got another exciting event for all of you this Halloween!

Blacktop Hoops Trick-or-Treat Bingo

How to Play:

  • To take part, use our new spectator mode to record the moments listed below.

  • Fill out the entire form to get an exciting prize!

  • Join our Discord to have your entries checked.

  • Make sure to only come to community helpers and mods when you have everything filled out.

  • Win a special in-game bingo-themed basketball!

  • Record a blocked dunk

  • Record an alley-oop

  • Record a three-point shot

  • Record a half-court shot

  • Record a bank shot

  • Record a defended dunk

  • Record a close-up of a Halloween hat

  • Record a close-up of a Halloween ball in the air

  • Record a visit to the graveyard

Access the form here: https://forms.gle/ucEDyMF5WH9k4rGd7
Note: Fill out the form only once you are finished

The Trick-or-Treat Bingo event runs from the 28th through November 6th!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1945250/Blacktop_Hoops/

