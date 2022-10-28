Eville Bugfix Update 1.1.1

After the latest Halloween patch we finally bring you another small bugfix update that is also launching on consoles at this time!

Hope you're all enjoying your time in the Halloween themed Eville! Here's a list of all changes.

Fixes:

Increasing stability for cross-platform play and console lobbies

Duplicate lobbies of the same players are now prevented

[Slanderer] Face Morph ability did not change the selected players badge

[Challenge] Survive a night awakened only awarded 500 XP instead of 750 XP

[Item] Antidote was not working (console)

More roles than players were distributed in Advanced Games (also fixed now for 12 player lobbies)

Duplicate items no longer show up in your inventory (Equipment)

Fixed Halloween Emergency Bell sounds not being affected by Audio settings

Fixed a collision by the Town Square, blocking some interactions

Fixed a timezone issue on the Store

[UI] Pressing ESC removed the cursor in the End-Screen

[UI] Opening the pause menu while the Progression is shown removed your cursor completely

[UI] Opening the pause menu while the match starts (lobby) caused the menu to stay during gameplay

[UI] Opening the pause menu while the match starts (in-game) removed your cursor

[UI] Fixed showing wrong currencies in the Store

[UI] Shape-Shifter role text has been updated

[UI] Player Accusation Menu had unclickable spots

Make sure to update your game! We'll be working on more bug fixes and deliver them as soon as possible.

