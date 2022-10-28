 Skip to content

Drawing Machine update for 28 October 2022

Bug fix update

Build 9819767

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Bug fix update: fixes problem with foreign translation for new functions added in last update. If you were using English you never saw this. If you used non-English and didn't use the new stuff you never saw this. If you used the new stuff in non-English, sorry about that chief. Should be all good now all functionality all languages.

