Bug fix update: fixes problem with foreign translation for new functions added in last update. If you were using English you never saw this. If you used non-English and didn't use the new stuff you never saw this. If you used the new stuff in non-English, sorry about that chief. Should be all good now all functionality all languages.
Drawing Machine update for 28 October 2022
Bug fix update
Patchnotes via Steam Community
