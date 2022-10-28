1.0.30 Version Updates & Halloween Event (EU Server)

Thrilling Halloween Eve--Trick or Treat

Spider dolls hang from trees, elves go out for parties, bloody hands reach out from gravestones…Are you ready for the most thrilling night of the year?

Pumpkin coach is ready! Pluck up your courage and spend this amusing holiday with your friends together!

Event Time：10.28 to 11.6

1、Are you giver or receiver？

In the night of the thrill, do you wish to be a giver or a receiver?

Using Crafting Table to craft Halloween Candy bag。

Hold it in your hand and Right click players using Begging pose；

Both parties will get holiday items together in their backpacks -Halloween Toffee.

Daily actions such as killing monsters, mining, chopping and gathering have a chance to drop item: Jack’s Cinder (can be used as crafting materials for event items)

2、Double the fun!

New Item-Toffee

Receive random effects and buffs after eating the Toffee candy. Try it yourself!

Toffee’s byproduct Candy Paper can be used as crafting materials for event items.

Mystery Item- Jack-o'-lantern

Turns player’s head into pumpkin. This item can be crafted using Crafting Table.

3、Monsters mutate in the night of spirit returns

During the event, mutated monsters with pumpkin head may show up all around Breeze Plain and Chant Forest.

Watch your step, look carefully for the dangerous monsters lurk in the night~

Defeating mutated monsters may drop Dirty Bandage、empty pumpkin head





4、Halloween Coupon- Trade Rare Commodities in the Event Shop

Let your passions and efforts judge the rewards you deserve. Embrace the challenge and obtain as many coupons as possible!

Complete all the event quests can receive Halloween Coupon,

Daily event quests reset every midnight.

Talk to Izan and check out various special commodities in the Halloween Shop. Use Halloween Coupons to trade for items you like in the shop.

**

5、Atmospheric Decorations: Halloween Style Furniture**

Event special furniture require Life Skill: Basic Carpenter II to craft.

Recipes for these special items can be unlock in Halloween Shop using coupons.

6、New Items in The Starshroud Store

Here comes the Little Red Riding Hood and her escort,the Big Bad Wolf!

Having a good time in the world of dark fairy tales.



Bug Fix

Fix the bug that PC could not drop items by dragging the mouse

2, Fix the bug that fishing rod will disappear after replacing the full durable fishing rod

Fix the bug of unable to go through the game by clicking the cursor after switching the cursor out Branch line quest Letter Communication can now be completed. Winter Star Festival: Dining Table can be made correctly now.

6.The letter G is no longer needed to type in when you visit a co-build home. Number is all you need.

Mobile beta test invitation

Dear friends, we now have a early access version of the mobile.

In order to give you a better game experience, we will now open the mobile beta test.

If you want to experience our mobile vision in advance, please click the following link,filling the form for the beta test to get a chance to be one of our early adopters.

[url=https://forms.gle/F5ettZtJfgkFD6Bi9][/url]

https://forms.gle/F5ettZtJfgkFD6Bi9

Last but not least, thank you for all your support and company.