Tank Mechanic Simulator update for 28 October 2022

Halloween Update 1.3.10

Boo, mechanics! 🎃

We are back with few more adjustments and bug fixes for our halloween event.

For full list with changes please find attached change log below:

1.3.10 Halloween

Fixed:

  • Little Willie, LittleWillie666 - It was impossible to put camo or decals on the tank
  • LittleWillie666 - "Free candy" decal have visual effects on the bottom side of the tank
  • It was impossible to turn off motion blur in the Workshop
  • Rare situation when it was impossible to clean LittleWillie 666 due to buried out Washing Tool
  • Flashlight are not natural, has black smudge in center of radius
  • M3 Half-truck and few more vehicles are floating at Parking slot on a Yard

Thanks for all the support and have a SCARY weekend 🎃
DeGenerals


