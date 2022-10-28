Halloween Update 1.3.10

Share · View all patches · Build 9819468 · Last edited 28 October 2022 – 14:09:04 UTC by Wendy

Boo, mechanics! 🎃

We are back with few more adjustments and bug fixes for our halloween event.

For full list with changes please find attached change log below:

1.3.10 Halloween

Fixed:

Little Willie, LittleWillie666 - It was impossible to put camo or decals on the tank

LittleWillie666 - "Free candy" decal have visual effects on the bottom side of the tank

It was impossible to turn off motion blur in the Workshop

Rare situation when it was impossible to clean LittleWillie 666 due to buried out Washing Tool

Flashlight are not natural, has black smudge in center of radius

M3 Half-truck and few more vehicles are floating at Parking slot on a Yard

Thanks for all the support and have a SCARY weekend 🎃

DeGenerals



