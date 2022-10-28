Halloween Update 1.3.10

Boo, mechanics! 🎃
We are back with few more adjustments and bug fixes for our halloween event.
For full list with changes please find attached change log below:
1.3.10 Halloween
Fixed:
- Little Willie, LittleWillie666 - It was impossible to put camo or decals on the tank
- LittleWillie666 - "Free candy" decal have visual effects on the bottom side of the tank
- It was impossible to turn off motion blur in the Workshop
- Rare situation when it was impossible to clean LittleWillie 666 due to buried out Washing Tool
- Flashlight are not natural, has black smudge in center of radius
- M3 Half-truck and few more vehicles are floating at Parking slot on a Yard
Thanks for all the support and have a SCARY weekend 🎃
DeGenerals
