[Released v0.6.1.473 Patch Notes]

Greetings Divers,

This is to inform you of an update that has been applied today to fix the below issues.

◈ Updated Version: V0.6.1.473

◈ Update details

Bug Fixes

Fixed an issue where the game is not properly proceeding in a certain situation after defeating the Chapter 1 Boss ‘Giant Squid’.

If you are experiencing this issue with the previous version(V 0.6.1.470), please retry the Giant Squid Boss mission again.

Please Note

We will update you through this notice if there are changes to the details.

Please update DAVE THE DIVER on Steam to the latest version for the changes to be applied.

The team is constantly checking the feedback and bug reports on the Steam community and Discord,

so if you find any please let us know.

Every opinion is appreciated, and thank you for your support!

Dive safe and have fun in the Bluehole.

Thank you.