Quick Patch!

I've received some reports about bugs with the game menus which I have resolved but at a sacrifice.

Changelog:

Options menu has been removed from the title menu as it was causing major issues with the in-game menu.

Added the Chapter select option in the space of the options menu as I see it makes more sense to be with the rest of the options and not to the right.

Fixed the auto text option in the game settings menu. Now you can turn off the typewriter style test to just show each line instantly.

*Fixed a few minor misc bugs too.

Thank you all for reporting and for playing the game! If you've enjoyed it, please consider leaving a review to help spread awareness of the game so I can make my future games better for all you to enjoy, thank you :)