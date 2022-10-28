Quick Patch!

I've received some reports about bugs with the game menus which I have resolved but at a sacrifice.
Changelog:
-
Options menu has been removed from the title menu as it was causing major issues with the in-game menu.
-
Added the Chapter select option in the space of the options menu as I see it makes more sense to be with the rest of the options and not to the right.
-
Fixed the auto text option in the game settings menu. Now you can turn off the typewriter style test to just show each line instantly.
*Fixed a few minor misc bugs too.
Thank you all for reporting and for playing the game! If you've enjoyed it, please consider leaving a review to help spread awareness of the game so I can make my future games better for all you to enjoy, thank you :)
Changed files in this update