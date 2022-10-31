I'm sorry for the long absence.
Added a sound for the selected module's stats to appear in the components menu
Added a color highlighting of pilots' characteristics depending on the value
Added a visual clue to close the battle preparation menu
Added areas of cracked ground in volcanic maps. After being hit by an artillery strike constantly releases meteors.
Added a reactor overheat message to the battle screen
Moved to the right the number of days in the component order
Added an animation when saving a mech blueprint
Added a sound when typing mech name
Added mention of medals in the manual
Added flashing medal attachment area when picking it up
Added translation for mech destroyed message
Added an ability to close the button assignment menu via RMB
Added annotation about the right mouse button to close the pilot file
Added a sound of skill selection for pilots
Added a sound of taking the pilot from the menu
Added a sound of appointment of the pilot to the hospital
Added a sound of appointment of the pilot to the training room
Added random pitch shifts when playing sounds
Added a cursor animation when clicking mouse buttons
Added a highlight when hovering over the distance settings buttons in the weapon menu
Added transition to the window when zoom buttons are clicked
Added illustrations of modules to the book
Added illustrations of menu parts to the book
Added an animation to the mission start button
Added an animation to the button assignment menu
Updated the effects of gunshots, blood splatter, and bugs death animation
Updated research menu navigation sound
Updated module sort switching sound
Replaced buttons in the tutorial to the selected binds
Removed deselection of mechs when clicking on an empty space
Moved part of the armor modules behind the research wall
Fixed an issue that caused monsters to appear during a pause
Fixed the appearance of the inscription's incorrect position when issuing a move order with unselected mechs
Fixed the appearance of shortcut shortcuts when returning to the hangar from other menus with a prepared command
Fixed a bug with a decrease in the displayed type of armor in the order when loading a save
Fixed a bug with a retreat order on one of the underwater maps
Fixed a bug that caused dealing damage during a pause
Fixed description of the additional battery module
Removed turrets from most maps
Increased maximum spawners on the map up to 50
Increased cooldown between monster spawns in spawners
Divided the steam forum into main, bugs, and ideas
Changed files in this update