I'm sorry for the long absence.

Discord for more information about updates status: https://discord.gg/TXJckyg5uD

Added a sound for the selected module's stats to appear in the components menu

Added a color highlighting of pilots' characteristics depending on the value

Added a visual clue to close the battle preparation menu

Added areas of cracked ground in volcanic maps. After being hit by an artillery strike constantly releases meteors.

Added a reactor overheat message to the battle screen

Moved to the right the number of days in the component order

Added an animation when saving a mech blueprint

Added a sound when typing mech name

Added mention of medals in the manual

Added flashing medal attachment area when picking it up

Added translation for mech destroyed message

Added an ability to close the button assignment menu via RMB

Added annotation about the right mouse button to close the pilot file

Added a sound of skill selection for pilots

Added a sound of taking the pilot from the menu

Added a sound of appointment of the pilot to the hospital

Added a sound of appointment of the pilot to the training room

Added random pitch shifts when playing sounds

Added a cursor animation when clicking mouse buttons

Added a highlight when hovering over the distance settings buttons in the weapon menu

Added transition to the window when zoom buttons are clicked

Added illustrations of modules to the book

Added illustrations of menu parts to the book

Added an animation to the mission start button

Added an animation to the button assignment menu

Updated the effects of gunshots, blood splatter, and bugs death animation

Updated research menu navigation sound

Updated module sort switching sound

Replaced buttons in the tutorial to the selected binds

Removed deselection of mechs when clicking on an empty space

Moved part of the armor modules behind the research wall

Fixed an issue that caused monsters to appear during a pause

Fixed the appearance of the inscription's incorrect position when issuing a move order with unselected mechs

Fixed the appearance of shortcut shortcuts when returning to the hangar from other menus with a prepared command

Fixed a bug with a decrease in the displayed type of armor in the order when loading a save

Fixed a bug with a retreat order on one of the underwater maps

Fixed a bug that caused dealing damage during a pause

Fixed description of the additional battery module

Removed turrets from most maps

Increased maximum spawners on the map up to 50

Increased cooldown between monster spawns in spawners

Divided the steam forum into main, bugs, and ideas