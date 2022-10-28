Icarus Week Forty Seven Update | Open World is here, survival with persistence

Open World is here. This week we’re releasing the highly-anticipated traditional survival mode - with both the Styx and Olympus maps available to play. This has been one of the most-requested and discussed features by our player community.

When you start a session you’ll be given a variety of drop locations, difficulty options and challenges such as World Bosses, Storms and Hordes to overcome. With full persistence and multiple sessions being able to be saved simultaneously, the planet can be conquered any way you wish.

Below, we also talk to the future of Open World and our other big upcoming feature, Dedicated Servers. Jump in and get all the details you need before launching into Icarus and beginning your newest challenge.

Key Features

Open World will provide the traditional survival experience, placing you in a battle against the elements and predators of the planet. Your sole objective is to survive Icarus' challenges as long as you can.

You will be able to choose between either the full 64sqkm Olympus map (previously available as an Outpost) or the full Styx map for your Open World session. Multiple drop points in different biomes will be available for you to select. Your session, buildings and resources will be persistent with no timer or expiry to worry about. Storms may damage your buildings, but only while you are playing.

The planet is rife with danger, with storms, respawning World Bosses, Hordes and scaling predators across the landscape, along with fierce storms to contend with. You are able to choose your difficulty just like Outposts, but there is no option for a threat-free environment, so always be on your toes.

Your friends can join you on your Open World, following you onto the planet in the same drop point you chose, and you’ll find Moa and Buffalo across the biomes for taming as pets and transport.

With 64sqkm to explore, resources are abundant. Deep Ore Deposits can be found, so there is a wealth of ore to smelt and craft. Workshop items can be brought down to the surface and taken back with you to space, so returning to grab necessary gear is as easy as leaving and returning in your dropship.

Multiple Open World sessions can be hosted, so if you feel like taking a different approach, starting somewhere different or simply testing yourself under different difficulty settings, you can simply start a fresh session from the menu.

How to play

Open World can be found on our new look homescreen on the left-hand list of game modes. Once selected, you can carry on an existing session or start a new one.

You can select your dropship’s landing location when you create a new game session. There are a range of different sites on the map in different biomes with varying resources. Beware, once you’ve chosen a drop point, this is where your drop ship will leave from and return to every time you join the session, so pick one near where you plan on establishing your base.

You’ll have drop point choices in every biome, so use your experience in Missions and Outposts to plan accordingly for what you might need to survive in the harsher climates.

Once selected, begin your session and let the games begin.

Open World, Missions and Outposts

With three game modes now, we wanted to provide a simple breakdown of each mode's unique features.

Open World is the traditional survival experience. With persistence, a full map and scaling difficulty, it’s raw, authentic survival at its most pure.

Missions are our time-limited, curated experiences on Icarus, challenging you to complete various tasks across the surface under contract by the factions, and then meant to be left behind when completed. Currently, they’re the only way to mine exotics and earn Ren so you can buy Workshop gear.

Outposts are the smaller 1x1sqkm ‘sandbox building environments’ with regenerating resources and options for a threat-free experience where you can build, create and experiment to your heart’s desire.

We’ve put together a table showing the key differences in each mode below:

Many of you have been wondering, why add persistence to your game now?

author: _Open World has been one of the most popular community requests for Icarus for a longtime, and it is traditionally how most survival games are structured. We frequently have conversations with players about ideas on how to structure Icarus, how to mix missions and open world, how to introduce aspects of persistence and more.

We originally launched Icarus with a unique Mission-based approach to survival games, which aimed to breakup sprawling sandbox experiences into more focused sessions. However, many people just don’t want to rebuild a base so frequently, or want their time and effort to be permanent and meaningful. So while we want to keep our unique Missions, adding new modes like Open World helps cater for those who want something a little more traditional when it comes to the genre.

This isn't simplifying our approach or flipping on what we intended the game to be, its an expansion towards a feature-rich game that caters for more players, regardless of how you prefer to play.

Adam Johnson - Design Lead_

The future of Open World

With this being the first iteration of Open World, we thought we’d talk about some of the future features we’d like to add.

Resource Regeneration is already something players have asked for. In Outposts, resources respawn each time you join, so you have ample building blocks for truly creative builds. In Open World we still want you to work for and earn your resources. For a persistent environment, immersion is important, and therefore any signs of regeneration should feel natural and subliminal. This is an area we’ll closely watch player feedback for.

We expect players may want to switch between Open World and Missions, where they can mine exotics, focus on a Mission goal, and earn Ren towards buying Workshop items. On Open World they may choose to work towards Tier 4 tech instead.

We’re also looking at ways to integrate Missions and Open World sessions in future, such as starting some Missions from your Open World base. We’re designing our next DLC’s map with this in mind (more details coming soon, but check the Future Content in our patch notes for a preview).

We have many plans for all three modes, but large features and overhauls take a considerable amount of time and we have a limited number of staff that can work on all these features and optimizations while still working towards the DLC and optimizing the base game also. One of these is data decentralization or ‘dedicated servers’, which is something we want to get right so the transition is smooth from the current application to the new one. We are finalizing this process and getting ready for a public test soon.

Detailed Changelog v1.222.103152

New Content

Added selection mode screen icons

Added selection menu window textures

Updated to use new open world prospect flow UI, open world map selection screen

Added top border, tweaked font, colours and animation to UMG_TopLevelButton. Added mode tag Icons to theselection button (only as images, non-functional)

Added MapSelection_Border.png for map selection border

Added descriptions for each game mode to add the Open World update for localization

Updated Open World drop point selection screen to match concept. Selectable drop points are now pulled from applicable items in D_DropGroups.

Added new string table entries related to Open World UI. Added new Utility Widget for baking spawn group data into D_WorldData.

Renamed Olympus prospect from 'DAYLIGHT: Olympus' to just 'Olympus

Tweaked borders on Drop Group selection UI. Updated Drop Group names to match corresponding spawn biome

Added more 3 more icons for drop selection

Added first pass difficulty indicators for each drop zone.

Adjusted text prompt displayed to user when trying to leave an outpost or Open World map by dropship.

Added new 'UseCustomTextKey' UProperty meta flag for disabling auto generation of localized text keys

Tweaked difficulty settings for new Open World prospects. Removed Olympus outpost (existing saves migrated to Olympus Open World)

Open World Terrain Selection is Now Ordered 'Olympus, Styx, NFTerrain'

Widgets and animations for open world have been updated to keep consistent with the mission terrain selection

Tidying up Open world drop point Selection so its a bit clearer and more readable

Adjusted drop attributes to include new icons, images and layout

Drop attributes are not capitalised and drop groud data structure has changed

Added new WorldStat to disable Juvenile spawning on a per-prospect basis. Fixed bug where ensure would be thrown when trying to fetch best drop location for new Outpost

Adding Basic Tooltips for the DropGroupAttributes

Tidying up Mode Selection, Removed Open Animation, Resized Buttons

Fixed

Remove a ton of unused content from Developers and TRD folders to de-clutter project

Tweaks to trees falling in water sounds. Also fixing spacializer min / max to be the same as the events on a few events

Hook up new Screen Hit Effects Strength option to associated events in Character BP

Add an options slider for Screen Hit Effects Strength in the Gameplay menu, which controls the strength of the screen effect when hitting a target, or being hit by a target

Remove Dev Meta Reveal item and converted to Cheat function instead

Fixed TextureLODGroup settings changes not being applied to all Windows profile groups, causing cooked assets to not be optimized

Massive project content cleanup from Developer and ThirdParty folders, clearing out unused content

Modify ShowRepairWarning logic in PlayerChar to be a separate event so it can be called externally

Damaged buildings can no longer be Upgraded without first being Repaired

Fixed naming conventions of booleans added to code. As per upsource ID:102730

Cleanup ThirdParty/Maps/Hab/Orb content

SPELUNKING: Increased requirements for all resources, requirements aproximately double higher tier resources, triple outside resources, and additional increases for resources the workshop picks provide bonuses for. This is to give the mission a bit more duration (it's still shorter than most other missions) and give more reasons to explore and use the provided tools effectively

Enable shared DDC by default

Added support for selecting drop ship spawn group when first starting an Open World prospect

World bosses now have the ability to respawn if the correct world stat flag is set. Added new FDropGroupData in WorldData.h to make drop group information accessible outside of level context.

Fixed editor crash that occured when UIcarusMapIconComponent tried to GetWorld as it was tearing down

SPELUNKING: Removed requirement to find second cave entrance, better described cave entrance in quest objective

Removed unused worldmarker and query lookup after removal

Rename Rustic Bench to Rustic Sitting Bench to not confuse it with the actual crafting bench

Disable weather damage on Rustic furniture

Added fix for bug where outpost inventory wasn't being cleared correctly when player returned to hab via dropship

Fixed incorrect encoding on ST_UMG

SPELUNKING: Reduced Aluminium requirement and increased Iron requirement, this is to alleviate cases of bad RNG

Temporarily disable Buffalo from spawning on Outposts to prevent Mounts from being accessible on Outposts. Will be re-enabled once a stat to prevent juvenille spawning is added

Fixed bug where player would get dropped at group index 0 regardless of mission setup. Resources will no longer regenerate when Open World levels are reloaded

Fixing issue where the dropship inventory was not being checked for meta items in some code that was committed in preparation for the data decentralisation patch

