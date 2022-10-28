[Update] ver 1.0.8

Updated to ver 1.0.8.

The contents include the following bug fixes.

The bug that prevented the published work export dialog from opening after the Ver. 1.0.7 update has been fixed. We apologize for any inconvenience caused.

Fixed a bug that caused the texture in the blank area to be randomly corrupted on execution when the texture was left blank in the Resource -> Material Edit screen.

Fixed a bug that caused automatic window width adjustment to only work on the narrower message when a series of speech bubble-type messages or conversations are used.

Fixed a bug in which "Layout to be Opened" could not be selected under "Continue" in the Layout Tools -> Title Layout.

Fixed a Bakin crash that could occur if the Asset Picker was opened and closed immediately.