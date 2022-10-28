 Skip to content

Words Can Kill update for 28 October 2022

Patch 1.0.9

Patchnotes via Steam Community

[Bug fixes]
Some tiles could not be discarded or sacrificed in the rare circumstances. This bug is fixed now.

[Balance]
Enemies in the 2nd and 3rd zone on the Level 1 and Level 2 deal less damage.
The 2nd, 4th and 5th final bosses deal less damage.

Changed files in this update

