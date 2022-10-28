 Skip to content

Fishton: A Town to Remember update for 28 October 2022

Weekly Update Oct 28

28 October 2022

Spooky Surprise Update


Two hats can be found around town that can be used to dress up your new friend Kit 10
Check around Yum cola park and the abandoned gas station to find some halloween surprises.
Although they are a permanent item you can only obtain them this week.
Everyone in town has dressed up for halloween. Make sure to tour the town.

Truck bodies can now be found around town for free.

Small fixes

  • Kit 10 is now slightly faster when following.
  • Adjusted rate at which car bodys spawn.
  • Bumper now indicates when attached or not attached.

