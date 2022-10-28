 Skip to content

Protect My Cheese update for 28 October 2022

Early Access 1.4 Patch 1 - Feedback Updates & Fixes

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Thank you for your feedback while playing the game. We have released the latest update (Early Access 1.4) yesterday and we've collected some bugs and we're very happy to announce the next fix for that.

Early Access 1.4 Patch 1 changelogs
Bugs

  • Fixed Frankster not enraged when slowed down by Glure
  • Fixed camera movement bug (seems to happen in version EA1.4)
  • Fixed Cat food counter not updated during Mainmenu UI displayed
  • Fixed Ratster sound wasn't stopped when the Almanac UI closed
  • Fixed an issue where the tower upgrade radius hint was not showing up, especially at the 4th level.
  • Boss Rattus no longer stops when he's walking down the path
  • Fixed Hidden Gem & Collector Achievements wasn't implemented in the game

Balancing

  • Increased Glure's slow duration
  • Decreased slowed enemy cooldown
  • Faster tower rotation speed

Update the game now!
You may watch the game trailer here:

