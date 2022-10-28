Early Access 1.4 Patch 1 - Feedback Updates & Fixes

Thank you for your feedback while playing the game. We have released the latest update (Early Access 1.4) yesterday and we've collected some bugs and we're very happy to announce the next fix for that.

Early Access 1.4 Patch 1 changelogs

Bugs

Fixed Frankster not enraged when slowed down by Glure

Fixed camera movement bug (seems to happen in version EA1.4)

Fixed Cat food counter not updated during Mainmenu UI displayed

Fixed Ratster sound wasn't stopped when the Almanac UI closed

Fixed an issue where the tower upgrade radius hint was not showing up, especially at the 4th level.

Boss Rattus no longer stops when he's walking down the path

Fixed Hidden Gem & Collector Achievements wasn't implemented in the game

Balancing

Increased Glure's slow duration

Decreased slowed enemy cooldown

Faster tower rotation speed

Update the game now!

You may watch the game trailer here:

