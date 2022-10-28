Patch Notes 1.3.41

As always the team are working hard to fix bugs as quickly as possible. We thank you for your continued feedback and we appreciated you raising these issues with us.

Bugs Repaired:

Fixed a bug where the game can soft lock while resting at the beacon before [spoiler] narrator [/spoiler] boss fight. if an enemy comes up the lift with you.

Fixed a bug where equipping a different left hand weapon deleted the current left hand weapon until the load is done, leading to strange behaviour.

Fixed a bug where you could equip weapons during a remember process, leading to a game break if you equip shields in the right hand.

Fixed a bug where player sometimes spawns naked and becomes unable to move if their equipment config breaks.

Fixed the issue where the old man doesn't show up in [spoiler] the tunnels to give you the go flat ability [/spoiler]. Also retroactively fixed this for people whose game is in a broken save state.

Fixed a soft lock that happens if the Reservoir unburdens your armor while you wear it.

In MP, clients will now break any z-target when being forced onto an elevator, fixing a broken player state issue. Fixed a bug where Nhero's shield doesn't update for the client in MP when the host gives him the shield of inspiration.

Fixed a bug where the bikini armor's remember location was incorrectly set.

Updated:

Changed it so that after the king death sequence, all tethering/return to beacon items are reset to the moat. The goal here is to prevent people from using a "return to beacon" and warping far away from the needed narrative flow.

Changed it so that the beacon tether tutorial appears when you hover over the button, because we think some people were not pressing it out of confusion.

Added warning when entering mines for the first time if you don't have the hammer, because we were having TONS of reports of people going through the game without upgrading their weapon.

Increased Chinese font size in menus, after a negative review pointed it out. Much better now.

Found a bug that needs our attention? Want to make a suggestion or leave some feedback? Join the official Coatsink Discord Server where you can speak directly with the team & the community: https://discord.gg/coatsink

Happy Adventuring!