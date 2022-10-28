 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Stream Avatars update for 28 October 2022

v7.764 Small QoL Update

Share · View all patches · Build 9818719 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community 
-Added Docs page for Sounds  
-Added Docs page for Minigames  
-Added Docs page for General  
-Added Docs page for Login Details  
-Added Docs page for Avatars & Gear  
-Added Docs page for User Editing  
-Added Docs page for Shop Editing  
-Added Docs page for Nametags  
-Added Docs page for Import & Export

-Added Lua > User > secondsSinceLastActive (float)  
-Added Lua > User > lastActiveDate (string)

-Added Lua > User > isFake (bool) ("fake" is an avatar spawned in from otherplaces than via your chatroom)

-Added Lua > App > deleteUser (parameter for User) (deletes any data related to the user)

-Added LUA > App > localizeCommand(string_command)

-Added jitter before sling  
-Added !throw user @target / !throw user % %   (% = 0 to 1)  
-Added !mass throw @target / !mass throw user % %    (% = 0 to 1)  
-Added user editing > blacklist > add common bots  
-Added user editing > All user purchases clear  
-Changed !mass jump now staggers the timing  
-Fixed Lua scripting logging chat messages when an emoji exists  
-Fixed user editing blacklist/whitelist/botmod add button position  
-Fixed on connect logging causing lag.  
-Fixed lootbox editing > on mass add items wasnt working if you change basic input words in the commands.

Changed files in this update

Stream Avatars Depot Depot 665301
  • Loading history…
Stream Avatars Mac Depot Depot 665302
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link