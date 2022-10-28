v7.764 Small QoL Update

-Added Docs page for Sounds -Added Docs page for Minigames -Added Docs page for General -Added Docs page for Login Details -Added Docs page for Avatars & Gear -Added Docs page for User Editing -Added Docs page for Shop Editing -Added Docs page for Nametags -Added Docs page for Import & Export -Added Lua > User > secondsSinceLastActive (float) -Added Lua > User > lastActiveDate (string) -Added Lua > User > isFake (bool) ("fake" is an avatar spawned in from otherplaces than via your chatroom) -Added Lua > App > deleteUser (parameter for User) (deletes any data related to the user) -Added LUA > App > localizeCommand(string_command) -Added jitter before sling -Added !throw user @target / !throw user % % (% = 0 to 1) -Added !mass throw @target / !mass throw user % % (% = 0 to 1) -Added user editing > blacklist > add common bots -Added user editing > All user purchases clear -Changed !mass jump now staggers the timing -Fixed Lua scripting logging chat messages when an emoji exists -Fixed user editing blacklist/whitelist/botmod add button position -Fixed on connect logging causing lag. -Fixed lootbox editing > on mass add items wasnt working if you change basic input words in the commands.