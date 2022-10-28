-Added Docs page for Sounds
-Added Docs page for Minigames
-Added Docs page for General
-Added Docs page for Login Details
-Added Docs page for Avatars & Gear
-Added Docs page for User Editing
-Added Docs page for Shop Editing
-Added Docs page for Nametags
-Added Docs page for Import & Export
-Added Lua > User > secondsSinceLastActive (float)
-Added Lua > User > lastActiveDate (string)
-Added Lua > User > isFake (bool) ("fake" is an avatar spawned in from otherplaces than via your chatroom)
-Added Lua > App > deleteUser (parameter for User) (deletes any data related to the user)
-Added LUA > App > localizeCommand(string_command)
-Added jitter before sling
-Added !throw user @target / !throw user % % (% = 0 to 1)
-Added !mass throw @target / !mass throw user % % (% = 0 to 1)
-Added user editing > blacklist > add common bots
-Added user editing > All user purchases clear
-Changed !mass jump now staggers the timing
-Fixed Lua scripting logging chat messages when an emoji exists
-Fixed user editing blacklist/whitelist/botmod add button position
-Fixed on connect logging causing lag.
-Fixed lootbox editing > on mass add items wasnt working if you change basic input words in the commands.
Stream Avatars update for 28 October 2022
v7.764 Small QoL Update
