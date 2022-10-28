JUMP CHALLENGES, STEAM ACHIEVEMENTS, AND FIXING THINGS



Hey Everyone,

It's me, the developer of your favorite game on Steam(Junkyard Truck).

In this update I've added:

-14 new Steam achievements. Some achievements are hidden, but you should be able to stumble across them relatively easily. None of them should require restarting the game.

-Several jump challenges scattered across the map. Even more jump challenges will be added shortly.

-Lots of terrain fixes and adjustments to existing natural jumps. You've probably seen a few natural jumps on the map, but their transitions and lips were sketchy or suboptimal. That's been fixed for the most part.

-Approaching a jump challenge will issue a prompt to track the location. It should be easy to identify where the jump's starting and landing points are located.

Additional fixes and changes in this update:

-Added a new mission for Don which can be activated with some prerequisites.

-Increased sideways friction of rear wheels to reduce unintentional fishtailing and spinouts.

-Increased steering responsiveness which became sluggish with new traction algorithms.

-Fix to issues causing v8 engine to become misaligned in engine bay.

-Various fixes to tobacco leaf spawning.

-Fixes to welding wire not being saved properly.

-Adjustment to traction algorithm to make traction less OP(probably not enough).

-Adjustments to base horsepower of v8 and i4.

-Turbo whine volume is now tied to rpm.

-Various sticky spots on terrain fixed.

-(Revisited)Addressed an issue where Jiggs' mission marker and mission entry is removed if game is saved/reloaded during the mission(existing saves could have an issue with this).

-Fixed an issue with delivery zones where the same item could be placed into the zone multiple times to increase delivery count.

-(Revisited)Fixed an issue where Jake's furniture mission could be completed by saving/reloading in the middle of the mission.

-Fix to mismatched v8 head names in auto parts store.

-Hotfix for old saves with glitched tobacco leaves(sleep on the couch to deactivate them)

-Fixed V8 transmission having a $0 price tag.

-Fixed an issue where aftermarket header could continually increase horsepower.

-Fixed an issue where one of the tires in the auto parts store could not be bought.

-Addressed some issues with mission trackers for cell tower delivery missions.

Previous fixes which were published but weren't announced:

-Gas station fuel pump should now be easier to use when fueling the truck, car, or gas can.

-Fixed an issue where certain out-of-bounds items were not returned to the lost-and-found area.

-Misc audio improvements.

-Hotfix to oil + coolant issues which were happening for a short time.

-Fixed an issue where the v8 transmission was not saving when attached to the truck.

-Addressed an issue where some pre-update saves might show the truck as missing.

There are still a lot of fixes, improvements, adjustments, and content to add. Some of the things I fixed could technically still be broken again under the right conditions, mainly with really old saves. I still have a big list of significant bugs to fix, but I'll keep working hard to fix things and eventually get us to a point where we can move beyond early access.

Have a good weekend,

Keystone