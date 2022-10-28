Co-op bug fixes

Today is a batch of co-op bugs fixed. After this patch co-op should be much more stable and enjoyable.
Co-op:
- Monster sometimes get stuck after killing a player. (Fixed)
- Monster sounds not playing properly play for client. (Fixed)
- Timer does not match gameplay. (Fixed)
- Music box pickup bugged after dropping for both client and server. (Fixed)
- Client dropping bone into pot doesn't work via interact. (Fixed)
- Client cannot see footprint glow. (Fixed)
- Switching to a different item does not remove the goggles for clients. (Fixed)
- Rune not initializing properly for clients.
QoL:
- Adjust evidence spawn rate (Fixed)
- Sebastian's Farmhouse too dark. (Fixed)
- Ghost effect too bright. (Fixed)
Miscellaneous:
- Ghost effect missing from John's Corn maze. (Fixed)
- Collider missing from barn on Sebastian Farmhouse. (Fixed)
Next patch will look more closely into VR specific issues. I thank you for your patience. We will get things sorted quickly.
