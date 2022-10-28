Co-op bug fixes

Today is a batch of co-op bugs fixed. After this patch co-op should be much more stable and enjoyable.

Co-op:

Monster sometimes get stuck after killing a player. (Fixed)

Monster sounds not playing properly play for client. (Fixed)

Timer does not match gameplay. (Fixed)

Music box pickup bugged after dropping for both client and server. (Fixed)

Client dropping bone into pot doesn't work via interact. (Fixed)

Client cannot see footprint glow. (Fixed)

Switching to a different item does not remove the goggles for clients. (Fixed)

Rune not initializing properly for clients.

QoL:

Adjust evidence spawn rate (Fixed)

Sebastian's Farmhouse too dark. (Fixed)

Ghost effect too bright. (Fixed)

Miscellaneous:

Ghost effect missing from John's Corn maze. (Fixed)

Collider missing from barn on Sebastian Farmhouse. (Fixed)

Next patch will look more closely into VR specific issues. I thank you for your patience. We will get things sorted quickly.