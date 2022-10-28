 Skip to content

Snipe Hunt update for 28 October 2022

Co-op bug fixes

Snipe Hunt update for 28 October 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Today is a batch of co-op bugs fixed. After this patch co-op should be much more stable and enjoyable.

Co-op:

  • Monster sometimes get stuck after killing a player. (Fixed)
  • Monster sounds not playing properly play for client. (Fixed)
  • Timer does not match gameplay. (Fixed)
  • Music box pickup bugged after dropping for both client and server. (Fixed)
  • Client dropping bone into pot doesn't work via interact. (Fixed)
  • Client cannot see footprint glow. (Fixed)
  • Switching to a different item does not remove the goggles for clients. (Fixed)
  • Rune not initializing properly for clients.

QoL:

  • Adjust evidence spawn rate (Fixed)
  • Sebastian's Farmhouse too dark. (Fixed)
  • Ghost effect too bright. (Fixed)

Miscellaneous:

  • Ghost effect missing from John's Corn maze. (Fixed)
  • Collider missing from barn on Sebastian Farmhouse. (Fixed)

Next patch will look more closely into VR specific issues. I thank you for your patience. We will get things sorted quickly.

Changed files in this update

