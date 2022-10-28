Update 0.5 is Out Now!

ScooterFlow Update V0.5

After a long wait we are proud to release the biggest ScooterFlow update yet. We’d like to extend a big thank you to the community for being so patient with us, we’ve recently had a lot of changes as we’ve taken on board Max to our team. We’ve spent time developing workflows and managing working together as a team efficiently, whilst this has been an initial time investment, it means in the future we will be able to bring you all regular updates in a timely fashion, with a high quality of work.

Low Hop

We’ve taken on board the feedback regarding the hop height with requiring more realism, the hop height is now set dynamic based on how long the character is crouched to allow players to determine the desired height for their line based on input.

Walking

The ability to get off your scooter and walk around the environments has been added to ScooterFlow, you will be able to get off your scooter, walk around the environment to explore and set markers to be able to spawn at the most ideal locations for you to get the best line possible, you are able to jump and run to any part of an environment you would want to ride.

Camera States

Once again, we’ve made some changes to the cameras. There are now 3 to choose from – 2 third person cameras, and one first person. It will also now save the last camera setting that you had selected. If you played in first person last, it will load up the game in first person view next time you play.

Physics Changes

The physics in this update have changed drastically with weight, speed, movement and colliders, all fine-tuned to replicate the feel of riding a real scooter as closely as possible. These changes will give players the ability to control how they want the character to move and spin in the air far more accurately and keep the character inside or outside a ramp based on their input and how they hit different ramps. Whilst there have been major improvements to the physics, they will still be in progress for a while.

A while back we were also working on physics-based manuals and nose manuals that we were wanting to release in this update. We’ve made a good start to them but other things have taken priority and they need more adjustment so they’re not quite finished yet, but they will be coming!

New Menu with Full Controller Compatibility

We’ve put a lot of time into designing a new menu that is fully controller compatible in preparation for the eventual console release. In addition, the controller will also rumble (vibrate) on bail - if you don’t like this feature, it can be turned off through your Steam controller settings. Steam > Settings > Controller > General Controller Settings > Select your controller > Preferences > Rumble on/off. We have also removed the pause button that was mapped to R3.

Redesigned Scooter Customizer/Shop

As you may have seen on our socials and sneak peaks on Discord, we have an entirely new scooter customizer with all real parts. This is in no way finished and we have A LOT more parts to add in future updates.

Massive Optimisation Improvements

One of our main goals for this update was improving the performance of the game as ScooterFlow is best played at 60fps or above. We’ve spent a fair bit of time making changes that will increase the performance of the game - during our testing we have been seeing a frame rate that is doubled compared to version 0.4. Further to this, you can now lock your frame rate within the ScooterFlow settings menu to suit your requirements: 30fps, 60fps, V-Sync, or Unlimited. Have a play around with the graphics settings to see what suits best. If you used to play ScooterFlow on medium settings you might now be able to play on high, but frame rate should be prioritised over quality as timing is everything in this game and it’s much easier to play with a higher frame rate.

Mod maps available through in-game menu

Mod maps can now be accessed through the main menu and will display a thumbnail if provided by the map creators, or you can create them yourself if not provided. The image must be 434px by 150px and named the same as the map file, then placed into the “Thumbnails” folder in ModMaps.

New parks

This update sees the addition of 2 new parks: Knights Stream Skatepark, & the 2022 XAIR competition park. We’ve also added a new & improved mega ramp, and made some graphical & performance improvements to Washington Way Skatepark. We hope that the time & effort spent creating & detailing these parks will provide a fresh experience of ScooterFlow.

New Tricks

Bri-flip

Revised table/invert

New Superman