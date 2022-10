Share · View all patches · Build 9818472 · Last edited 28 October 2022 – 05:52:07 UTC by Wendy

Hello we made some small adjustments to the game

-Improved materials and textures of rocks and plants

-Improved Added Nanite on TLVL2 Map rocks

-Improved grass textures

-Improved game performance

-Added more lakes with dry system

Animals

-Adjusted animal breeding system that was crashing on the second spawn

Legacy

-Fit albino giraffe skin that was transparent

-Adjusted the albino skin that was swapped with the black one

Thank you all very much!

High Brazil Studio.