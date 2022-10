Hey Fishers! (lol) We decided to add more stuff. This is far from our last update though, #sorrynotsorry. We have a slew of features planned, but don't want to announce anything until we're further along in development. Without further ado, here are the changes made in V1.2.0:

Added Fish-O-Meter.

Added Fullscreen Button.

Changed Backspace Art.

Fixed Master Volume Glitch.

Thanks again for playing, we genuinely love you.