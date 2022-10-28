Awakening Update

So for the first time i am using steam to release my patch notes, It's recently been brought to my attention that some users who have access to the game do not use Discord so from now on i will be releasing the patch notes via steam.

Patch Notes:

(UPDATED) Starting Island

(UPDATED) Forest Of Bek(Made the end path larger to make combat easier)

(ADDED)Filo's Model

(ADDED) Izumi's Model

(ADDED) NPC, Jazz

(ADDED) NPC, Elder Wood Spirit

(ADDED) MRK2 Weapon Set

(ADDED) Ocean Cannon Weapon Set

(ADDED) ElderWood Cannon Weapon Set(This is a super hard to get set, Requires a lot of grind)

(ADDED) Enemy, Antion, and loot items

(ADDED) Enemy, Goblin, and loot items

(ADDED) Enemy, Hydra, and loot items

(ADDED) Head & Body equip system(The only items currently available for this are Patreon related. Next update will bring more items to all users. Please note that these items are only cosmetic and provide 0 advantage in-game)

(ADDED) ALL PATREON REWARDS. (Angel Wings, Demon Wings, Angel Halo, Demon Halo)

(COMING SOON) Futa Art. Sadly i was unable to complete the art set in this update. It will be added once completed

In this update i am aiming to test how many different kinds of enemies the server can handle in a single channel. Because of this server stability may not be great during the initial testing of this update.

If you would like to support the development of "Anime Collector: EVO" please consider checking out our PATREON page. As of this update we will be updating all reward tiers.

As of this update i will also be updating the Steam Store Page and all related details to the game.

Server will come ONLINE in 15 minutes